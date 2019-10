× Sturgis delays trick-or-treating due to high winds

STURGIS, Mich. — The City of Sturgis is postponing trick-or-treating to Friday due to a high wind advisory.

The National Weather Service is forecasting gusty winds that could blow around unsecured objects, cause tree limbs to be knocked down and result in power outages.

In response, the city has postponed trick-or-treating to Friday. Door-to-door will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and downtown will be from 4 to 6 p.m.