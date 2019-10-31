Thousands of kids celebrate Halloween at BCPD’s Trunk or Treat event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department drove a few of their cruisers under the overhang at McCamly Plaza for their 7th annual Trunk or Treat event.

Officers turned on their red and white flashing lights, opened their trunks and passed out thousands of pieces of candy and chocolate bars to kids dressed up for Halloween.

“Trunk or Treat is a place that kids can come and get candy safely,” said BCPD Sgt. Chris Rabbitt, who organized the event. “There’s a lot of hazards on Halloween from motor vehicle traffic to the weather. And this is some place that you can bring your kids that can be safe.”

Around 3,000 people braved the rain and snow to participate in the event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., he said.

Others chose to trick-or-treat the traditional way by knocking on doors in neighborhoods. Sgt. Rabbitt suggested that anyone doing this should dress in bright colors and carry flashlights.

“Obviously at this point everybody’s got there costume but we recommend having bright and visible costumes to help with that visibility,” he said. “Talk to your kids about what they need to do with crossing the street.”

He also recommended trick-or-treaters door-knock on one side of the street and then cross over, in a group, to the other side.

“Motorists need to be very careful and slow down,” Sgt. Rabbitt said. “Watch out as you get into residential areas. If you see parked cars, you never know, a kid might dart out from behind one of these parked cars.”

Overall, he said everyone out on Halloween night needs to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

“Just really pay attention to those little things,” he said. “As much as you can, try to keep control of the kids and make sure they stay away from the roadway.”