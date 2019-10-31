Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Trick-or-treating in Michigan means coats over costumes

Posted 10:30 PM, October 31, 2019

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's no secret that of all days, Halloween is probably one of the worst to get snow.

But still, that didn't stop trick-or-treaters from going out and getting that free candy.

With a hat, gloves, multiple layers and snow boots to complete their Halloween costume, of course.

“We wouldn’t have passed this up. Even though we’re freezing and I can’t feel my toes," Nellie Burton said.

Nellie Burton didn't want to go trick or treating. But her sister convinced her otherwise.

"Until my sister said we could not break the tradition,” Burton said.

A lot of people feel the same way.

Maybe, part of the tradition...is putting a coat over your costume!

 

