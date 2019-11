Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, Mich. -- Authorities are investigating another break-in at a West Michigan business.

It happened early Friday morning at the HomeRun Liquor Beer and Wine, 1259 Post Drive NE Suite C, in Belmont.

The owner tells FOX 17 thieves broke in through the front glass doors of the business and stole cigarettes and alcohol.

This is not the first time thieves have targeted this store.

Back in September, the owner says the store was also broken into.

If you know anything, call police.