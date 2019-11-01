Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Cheesecake Factory opens at Tuesday at Woodland Mall

Posted 8:53 AM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58AM, November 1, 2019

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Woodland Mall is gearing up for the grand opening of The Cheesecake Factory on Tuesday, November 5.

Lines will begin forming at 7 a.m. outside the new location at the Woodland Mall, 3195 28th Street SE in Kentwood.

The new location is located next to Barnes and Noble and its easiest to get into the restaurant using the entrance near On the Border.

The Cheesecake Factory is known for 250+ menu items made fresh from scratch every day and more than 50 signature cheesecakes and desserts.

The first 200 guests may get a bag of prizes.

