CHILL initiative gets select kids on the slopes at no cost

Anyone who is familiar with outdoor snow sports has likely heard of the name "Burton".

Founders of Burton Snowboards, Jake and Donna Carpenter, started a youth development program called CHILL that uses a six-week curriculum with board sports, to teach everything from life skills to increasing self-esteem. This initiative is now coming to West Michigan for the first time and it needs funding! The curriculum also has six core values: patience, courage, persistence, responsibility, respect and pride.

The program affects 30 to 40 youth from West Michigan who would never have the means or opportunity to learn these sports and provides a foundation of life lessons that can take them to the next level in life.

Locally, Cannonsburg will be hosting these children. It's one of the newest of 30 sites around the globe.

On Nov. 6, you are encouraged to attend a fundraising gala at Cascade Hills Country Club. There will be food, drinks, wonderful silent auction items, prizes, music and more! It starts at 7pm. Tickets are $75 per person and all funds go to support Chill West Michigan snow program!