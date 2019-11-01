× Crash closes portion of Lincoln Lake Ave. in Kent Co.

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Lincoln Lake Avenue Northeast in Kent County while crews work to clear the scene of a crash.

It happened around 5 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Lincoln Lake Avenue Northeast in Vergennes Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s office says right now traffic is shut down going northbound on Lincoln Lake at 3 Mile Road.

Dispatchers say there are reports of injuries.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more information and will bring you updates as we get them.