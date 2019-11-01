Family fears for teen missing and off medication

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 14 year-old girl has not been seen since Halloween night and does not have her medication.

Kylynn Zavala was last seen by her mother, Nicole Chambers, at 5:30 p.m. October 31st taking a nap in her room. When Chambers went in to check on her, Kylynn was gone.

Kylynn is Hispanic and Caucasian, 5’5″ tall, about 150 lbs, with long wavy brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater with “Well Spring” written in black on it and Nike tennis shoes in the area of Ontario Avenue NE and Knapp Street in Grand Rapids.

Chambers tells FOX 17 she’s very worried; Kylynn has been taking medication for PTSD and anxiety/depression and didn’t take it with her.

GRPD is currently looking for Kylynn and asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police at 616-456-3400.