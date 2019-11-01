Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Family responding well to treatment weeks after fire that killed 7-year-old

Posted 4:46 PM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:21PM, November 1, 2019

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A family is recovering from severe burns in a fire that killed a 7-year old-boy a few weeks ago in Calhoun County.

Family members tell FOX 17 that Jackie and Harley Gibson are awake, alert and responding well to treatment. In fact, Jackie Gibson will be transferred from ICU in Bronson Kalamazoo to Battle Creek and can start seeing visitors on Saturday.

Their daughter, Shayan Gibson, 6, is well enough to go back to school on Monday.

The couple’s 7-year-old son Jack Gibson did not survive the Oct. 13 fire.

The family lost everything in the fire and there are plenty of ways you can help.

Friends are hosting a spaghetti dinner on Nov. 9 and selling T-shirts and sweatshirts to raise money. To learn more about the shirts and how to order one click here. 

If you want to donate clothing or household items, contact Tekonsha Elementary at 327 Catherine St., Tekonsha, MI. For cash donations, contact Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services at 517-741-4555.

