Get a taste of the Middle East at St. George’s annual lunch/dinner

Have lunch plans next Tuesday? How about dinner? Treat yourself to a delicious meal at the St. George Banquet Conference Center that will feature foods from the Middle East with a portion of the proceeds going to a great cause.
The delicious meal includes:
- Kafta (freshly grilled and seasoned meat)
- Pita Bread
- Tzatziki cucumber sauce
- Rice
- Sfeeha (meat pie)
- Hummus
- Salata (dressed in oil, lemon, mint & garlic)
- Baklawa pastry
Tickets cost $17. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Inner City Christian Federation.
The Middle Eastern Lunch/Dinner will take place at the St. George Banquet Conference Center, located at 336 La Grave Avenue South East.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
To purchase tickets call (616)-454-7558 or visit Eventbrite.