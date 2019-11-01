Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Get a taste of the Middle East at St. George’s annual lunch/dinner

Posted 11:05 AM, November 1, 2019

Have lunch plans next Tuesday? How about dinner? Treat yourself to a delicious meal at the St. George Banquet Conference Center that will feature foods from the Middle East with a portion of the proceeds going to a great cause.

The delicious meal includes:

  • Kafta (freshly grilled and seasoned meat)
  • Pita Bread
  • Tzatziki cucumber sauce
  • Rice
  • Sfeeha (meat pie)
  • Hummus
  • Salata (dressed in oil, lemon, mint & garlic)
  • Baklawa pastry

Tickets cost $17. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Inner City Christian Federation.

The Middle Eastern Lunch/Dinner will take place at the St. George Banquet Conference Center, located at 336 La Grave Avenue South East.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets call (616)-454-7558 or visit Eventbrite.

