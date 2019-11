GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Griffins coach died Friday while on the road with the team.

Bill LeRoy, a video coach, died Friday in Winnipeg, Manitoba where the team is preparing for a game this weekend. The Griffins didn’t release any more information on his death.

LeRoy had been a member of the Griffins’ staff since 2001.

“He will be incredibly missed and his impact upon the organization will be enduring,” the team said in a statement.