Gun found in 7-year-old's backpack at elementary school in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Officials with Prairieview Elementary School say a gun was found inside a 7-year-old’s backpack on Wednesday.

A letter sent home to parents says the weapon was recovered without incident by a staff member while placing papers in the backpack.

The Lakeview School District says the employee involved did exactly what staff are trained to do, to be aware of potential safety concerns and respond in a manner to help keep their school family safe.

It has been determined that the child did not put the gun in the backpack and did not plan to bring it to school. No student saw the weapon and at no point did the weapon leave the backpack.

This is a very unfortunate incident, but there is no indication that there was ever any intent to cause harm.

The district says the matter has been turned over to the Battle Creek Police Department and Child Protective Services.

The district says it is currently reviewing the incident and will make recommendations to ensure that we continue following best practices in all matters of school safety.

Letter sent home to parents Thursday about Wednesday’s incident: