KALAMAZOO, Mich.-- Non-profit Hands Up Foundation hopes to give four thousand families in southwest Michigan a full turkey dinner this Thanksgiving.

The organization is holding a Mustang Bullitt Raffle, Saturday November 9th. The drawing will be 2pm at Seelye Ford on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo. Tickets are $100.

For more information, click here or call 269-224-4950.