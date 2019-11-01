I-96 at Leonard Street to open soon, but more closures come first

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The project to upgrade and realign the interchange at I-96, I-196, and the East Beltline hits a major milestone soon: I-96 eastbound will be open by Nov. 8, says the Michigan Department of Transportation

But before that happens, you will have to endure some more ramp and lane closures to accommodate paving and striping:

Ramp closed from East Beltline to eastbound I-96 from Friday, Nov. 1, through Saturday, Nov. 9. (Map ⇓)

Left lane closure on westbound I-96 from the East Beltline to I-196 at Maryland Avenue from Monday, Nov. 4, through Thursday, Nov.7. (Map ⇓)

Only one lane will be open on westbound I-96 from Fulton Street to the I-96/I-196 split from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, till 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

Ramp from M-21 Fulton Street closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

I-196 westbound closed from I-96 to Fuller Avenue from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov.

One lane of I-96 eastbound will reopen at Leonard Street 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

Ramp opens from East Beltline southbound to I-96 westbound at 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

I-196 eastbound closed from Fuller Avenue to I-96 from 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, through Saturday, Nov. 9.

Both lanes of I-96 eastbound will be opened sometime Thursday night to Friday morning, Nov. 7-8.

Ramp from Leonard Street to eastbound I-96 will open sometime Thursday night to Friday morning, Nov. 7-8.

Note the freeway closure: Eastbound I-196 at Fuller Avenue will be closed to I-96 from 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, through Saturday, Nov. 9.

The new ramps that have been under construction this year will not be completed until next year, so you will not be able to exit to the East Beltline from I-96. You must exit at Leonard Street for access to the East Beltline.