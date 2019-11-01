Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Halloween is over, now what to do with those Jack-O-Lanterns? Don't trash them, compost them!

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) encourage Michigan residents to recycle their pumpkins after Halloween festivities by composting the pumpkins instead of throwing them in the trash.

Composting them keeps them out of landfills and helps nourish the soil according to EGLE.

If you don't have a compost bin, check with your local recycler for yard waste drop-off locations to see if they accept pumpkins for composting.

2. Legendary rockers, Journey, are bringing their "Classic Hits" Tour to Van Andel Arena next summer.

They'll be in Grand Rapids alongside The Pretenders on July 8.

Tickets go on sale on November 8 at 10 a.m.

They can be purchased online at TicketMaster.com.

3. Not everyone got to satisfy their sweet tooth last night. A high wind advisory in Sturgis canceled the trick-or-treating hours last night.

So there will be ghouls and goblins going door to door tonight from 5:30 to 7:30.

Downtown trick-or-treating will go from 4 to 6.

4. One mom is taking the meals she makes for her son and transforming them into works of art. Laleh Mohmedi is turning out edible masterpieces to look like her son's favorite movie characters.

It all started when she began arranging her son's food as a fun way to spend more time with him. She's now behind the viral Instagram account, Jacob's Food Diaries, where she posts these colorful meals.

A lot of her inspiration comes from Disney films with her designs featuring everything from Stitch, to Woody, Rapunzel, and much more. Mohmedi says her favorite material to work with is mashed potatoes.

These creations take anywhere between 20 minutes to two hours to make.

5. The calendar has flipped to November, which means the holiday season is just around the corner. Oreo is kicking off the most wonderful time of the year with the return of a fan favorite, Cookies and Creme Candy Canes.

They look just like the classic Christmas treat, but instead of peppermint, they have a creamy chocolate taste.

The limited-edition canes have already been spotted on grocery shelves nationwide.

If you can't make it to the store, you can order them online at Walmart or Amazon for about $4 a box.