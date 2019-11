× MSP: Pedestrian hit, killed in Allegan County

MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Allegan County on Thursday.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on 56th Street just north of 128th Avenue in Manlius Township.

Michigan State Police says the 90-year-old victim from Fennville was struck by a car that was northbound on 56th Street.

The victim died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.