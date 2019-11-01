× Residents encouraged to compost pumpkins after Halloween

MICHIGAN– The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) encourages Michigan residents to recycle their pumkins after Halloween festivities by composting the pumpkins instead of throwing them in the trash.

Composting them keeps them out of landfills and helps nourish the soil, according to EGLE.

If you don’t have a compost bin, you should check with your local recycler for yard waste drop-off locations to see if they accept pumpkins for composting. The Michigan Recycling Directory lists locations that take food scraps.

In 2016, Michigan generated $9.8 million from the production of 79 million pounds of pumpkins. Michigan pumpkins are used for processing and jack-o’-lanterns.

To learn more about how to compost pumpkins, watch this short video and read the Home Composting: Reap a Heap of Benefits info sheet. For additional information, go to EGLE’s composting website.