Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Residents encouraged to compost pumpkins after Halloween

Posted 6:04 AM, November 1, 2019, by

MICHIGAN– The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) encourages Michigan residents to recycle their pumkins after Halloween festivities by composting the pumpkins instead of throwing them in the trash.

Composting them keeps them out of landfills and helps nourish the soil, according to EGLE.

If you don’t have a compost bin, you should check with your local recycler for yard waste drop-off locations to see if they accept pumpkins for composting. The Michigan Recycling Directory lists locations that take food scraps.

In 2016, Michigan generated $9.8 million from the production of 79 million pounds of pumpkins. Michigan pumpkins are used for processing and jack-o’-lanterns.

To learn more about how to compost pumpkins, watch this short video and read the Home Composting: Reap a Heap of Benefits info sheet. For additional information, go to EGLE’s composting website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.