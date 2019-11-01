Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Schiff says impeachment transcripts could come next week

Posted 4:11 PM, November 1, 2019, by

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) arrives for a news conference following the passage of a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry centered on U.S. President Donald Trump October 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says the panels investigating impeachment could begin releasing transcripts of closed-door witness depositions early next week.

It’s part of an effort by Democrats to move the investigation into public view and allow Americans to evaluate the evidence about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Schiff, who is leading the impeachment probe, said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press that the committees will begin releasing transcripts as they conduct more depositions with other witnesses and prepare for public hearings.

Impeachment investigators have already heard from a series of current and former officials from the State Department and White House. They have testified about their concerns over Trump’s repeated efforts to have Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.