KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Tony Kimbrough has led East Kentwood to its fourth playoff berth in his six seasons with the program. The Falcons are gearing up for a rematch with OK Red foe Rockford on Friday night, a game the Rams won 17-7 in week nine. Kimbrough lets us behind the scenes of the Falcons practice in this week's Sounds of the Game.
Sounds of the Game: East Kentwood’s Tony Kimbrough
