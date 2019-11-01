Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Stress free Thanksgiving options from Meijer

Posted 11:26 AM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:24AM, November 1, 2019

With the arrival of November, means in just a few weeks, friends and family will be gathering for a Thanksgiving feast. Does your blood pressure rise just thinking about the many hours in the kitchen? Our friends at Meijer can help!

One person who definitely knows about all of the cool kitchen gadgets is Ryan Yarnell, Meijer Housewares Expert. From amazing ways to cook your turkey at stealth speed in a safe manner all the way to great storage options for those leftovers, check out some of the handy items he brought to the table.

And don't forget, Meijer Home Delivery can bring all of the Thanksgiving necessities right to your door! Check it out!

 

