BC Lakeview takes down Jackson 47-8
-
Blitz Preview – Week 10
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview – Week 9
-
High school football playoff pairings announced
-
Blitz Battle: Montague takes down Portland 18-14
-
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Blitz Battle: GR Catholic Central takes down Zeeland East
-
Sparta takes down Comstock Park 47-21
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
BC Lakeview shuts out Harper Creek 21-0
-
-
BC Lakeview dominates Loy Norrix 54-14
-
BC Lakeview beats St. Joseph 14-0
-
BC Lakeview beats BC Central 27-13