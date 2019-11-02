× Healers and mediums attend Healing Body, Mind & Spirit Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The DeltaPlex Arena & Conference Center is dedicating a weekend to people interested in the otherworldly arts.

Organizers prepared on the morning of Saturday, November 2 for the Healing Body, Mind & Spirit Expo.

Spiritualist Medium and author, Lisa Bousson, was set to speak at a keynote presentation. Many other workers, artists, and exhibitors were also expected to attend.

Daily and weekend passes for adults could be purchased for $10 to $17, while children under 12 could get in for free. Organizers said free lectures and prizes at the door were also included in the cost of admission.

The event was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.