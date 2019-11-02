High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Homeowner escapes Battle Creek attic fire

Posted 3:28 PM, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46PM, November 2, 2019

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A fire in an attic was put out before it destroyed a home.

Rescue crews tell FOX 17 everyone was able to get out and they did everything they could to minimize damage to the rest of the home. The fire started some time around 11 a.m. Saturday morning on West Hamblin Avenue.

Officials believe it was cause by a chimney from a wood burning stove.

The fire took only 10 minutes to control and no one was injured.

The Battle Creek Fire Department would like to remind everyone to double check chimneys before using them as the days get colder and make sure all smoke alarms have working batteries.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.