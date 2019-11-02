Homeowner escapes Battle Creek attic fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A fire in an attic was put out before it destroyed a home.

Rescue crews tell FOX 17 everyone was able to get out and they did everything they could to minimize damage to the rest of the home. The fire started some time around 11 a.m. Saturday morning on West Hamblin Avenue.

Officials believe it was cause by a chimney from a wood burning stove.

The fire took only 10 minutes to control and no one was injured.

The Battle Creek Fire Department would like to remind everyone to double check chimneys before using them as the days get colder and make sure all smoke alarms have working batteries.