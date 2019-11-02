High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Hundreds raise money for Detroit Tigers’ announcer fighting cancer

Posted 11:11 PM, November 2, 2019, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The west Michigan community is coming together to help a Grand Rapids icon in his fight against cancer.

Hundreds came out to Comstock Park Saturday night to help raise money for Jay Allen, the Detroit Tigers announcer and longtime Grand Rapids radio host.

Allen was diagnosed with Stage 4 Bile-duct cancer in March of this year.

He says he’s still undergoing treatment and is blown away by the support he’s been getting through it all.

“I’m feeling fine. I got a ton of prayer warriors who have supported me, I kind of wait for when i’m supposed to be feeling cancer, little tired, little nausea here and there but no pain no discomfort. God has been really good and tonight is a celebration of everything that’s good,” Jay said.

If you were unable to make the fundraiser but would like to help, click here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.