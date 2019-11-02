× Hundreds raise money for Detroit Tigers’ announcer fighting cancer

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The west Michigan community is coming together to help a Grand Rapids icon in his fight against cancer.

Hundreds came out to Comstock Park Saturday night to help raise money for Jay Allen, the Detroit Tigers announcer and longtime Grand Rapids radio host.

Allen was diagnosed with Stage 4 Bile-duct cancer in March of this year.

He says he’s still undergoing treatment and is blown away by the support he’s been getting through it all.

“I’m feeling fine. I got a ton of prayer warriors who have supported me, I kind of wait for when i’m supposed to be feeling cancer, little tired, little nausea here and there but no pain no discomfort. God has been really good and tonight is a celebration of everything that’s good,” Jay said.

If you were unable to make the fundraiser but would like to help, click here.