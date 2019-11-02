Kitchen fire destroys apartment, displaces 17

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An apartment fire displaced residents of 17 apartments Saturday morning.

The first calls to 911 came in before 10:30 a.m. for heavy smoke and fire coming from a second floor apartment in the 4500 block of West Main Street. It took crews 30 minutes to contain the blaze.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, where a resident seems to have left oil heating up in a pan. The oil caught fire, which spread to the rest of the kitchen.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the occupants of the destroyed apartment and those displaced by smoke and water damage.

Officials tell FOX 17, luckily, no one was injured. “The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety would like to remind you, when cooking, not to leave the kitchen unattended. Statistics show that most fires that occur during the day start in the kitchen. “