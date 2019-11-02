Lawton defeats Centreville 7-3
-
Blitz Preview – Week 10
-
Blitz Preview – Week 9
-
Blitz Preview – Week 8
-
Waldrup leads Lawton to perfect regular season
-
Blitz Preview – Week 6
-
-
High school football playoff pairings announced
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Preview – Week 7
-
Lawton defeats Saugatuck 20-14
-
Blitz Battle: Cedar Springs defeats Lowell 44-20
-
-
Blitz Battle: Schoolcraft defeats Constantine 27-24
-
Grand Valley defeats Davenport in a monsoon to notch third straight win
-
Mendon beats Centreville 3-0