× Man shot to death in Albion being investigated as a homicide

ALBION, Mich. — A homicide investigation is underway by the Albion Department of Public Safety after a man was shot to death early Saturday morning.

At 3:50 a.m. Saturday, Albion Public Safety officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 1400 block of Cooper Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a male subject who had sustained a suspected gunshot wound and rendered first aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived from out of town.

The victim was transported to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall where he died from the injuries.

The Albion Department of Public Safety’s Detective Bureau requested the Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation, which is currently ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Det. Sgt. Nicole Wygant at (517) 629-7824 and leave a message for a return call, or to contact Silent Observer at (517) 629-2700.