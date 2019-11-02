Mona Shores takes down Midland 20-13
-
Blitz Battle – Rockford downs Mona Shores
-
Mona Shores takes out Kenowa Hills 42-20
-
Blitz Preview – Week 8
-
Blitz Preview – Week 10
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
-
Friesen wins Blitz Boss voting for week 4
-
With the culture completely changed, Mona Shores seeks to remain strong
-
Mona Shores defeats Reeths-Puffer 33-13
-
Blitz Preview – Week 7
-
Martinez, Big Reds’ defense overpower Mona Shores in 53-0 win
-
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Blitz Battle: Montague takes down Portland 18-14
-
Holton has a new coach and new confidence after semifinal run