Portage Northern defeats Portage Central 28-16
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Portage Northern sneaks past Portage Central in district semifinal
-
Portage Northern defeats St. Joseph 27-21
-
Cory Cunningham’s touchdown grab takes play of the week from week nine
-
Blitz Preview – Week 7
-
-
Blitz Preview – Week 10
-
Portage Northern beats Portage Central 56-26
-
Portage Northern shuts out BC Central 47-0
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Leto adjusting to the quarterback position at Portage Central
-
-
Blitz Preview – Week 9
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1