Teenager flees and hits MSP cruiser in Calhoun County

MARSHALL, Mich. — A teenager is in custody after leading police on a pursuit where he struck a Michigan State Police car Saturday morning.

Early Saturday, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department deputies were advised of a vehicle that had just been stolen in Albion. The vehicle was last seen possibly entering Interstate 94 westbound.

A few minutes later, deputies were able to locate the vehicle leaving I-94 on a ramp near Marshall. After a traffic stop was attempted at Old 27 and I-94, the driver fled from officers and re-entered the interstate.

The deputy attempting the stop was soon joined by two Michigan State Police cruisers. As more Calhoun County deputies and MSP troopers converged on the area, the driver left the roadway then re-entered it before striking an MSP patrol vehicle.

A short time later the driver again left the roadway and the vehicle crashed and rolled over.

After the crash, a 17-year-old male from Battle Creek was taken into custody and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on a charge of fleeing and eluding as well as an outstanding warrant for a weapons offense. Further charges are expected related to the theft of the vehicle.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police and Albion Department of Public Safety.