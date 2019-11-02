× The 1982 film ‘Blade Runner’ was set this month in Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Where are the flying cars we were promised?

That’s just one of the things featured in the 1982 movie “Blade Runner” which was set in Los Angeles in November 2019.

The futuristic film stars Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer and Sean Young and was directed by Ridley Scott.

The plot revolves around Ford as a police officer out to round up a group of fugitives that have escaped to earth.

Not that we don’t have some of the tech predicted in the movie including video calls, smart homes, even smarter robots and digital billboards,

But the fact that we are now living in the future tripped Twitter out.

“Blade Runner was set in November, 2019,” one person tweeted. “We made it folks.”

Onward to the sequel, “Blade Runner 2049,” which was released in 2017.

