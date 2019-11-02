Winter gear for over 400 handed out Saturday morning

FREMONT, Mich. — One community organization is giving away coats to needy children and adults in Newaygo County, starting Saturday morning.

TrueNorth Community Services tells FOX 17 it gave away coats and winter gear to 421 people who need it most. Their Coats for Kids (&Adults) program held a month-long collection drive throughout the county to bring in donations of gently used coats, hats, gloves, and other cold weather necessities.

“By having a coat that keeps them warm and safe, every child and adult gains comfort to help carry them through the wintry cold.” Mike Voyt, Volunteer and Special Projects Coordinator for TrueNorth said in a statement.

Families can still get gear by visiting TrueNorth on South Warner Avenue during the weekday. Anyone receiving gear must be present in person and either attend school or live in Newaygo County. Adults must bring picture ID.