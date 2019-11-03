× Berrien County rollover crash into tree kills Indiana woman

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A female motorist died when her car rolled over and struck a tree shortly after noon Sunday.

At 12:21 p.m. Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a report of a crash with injuries on the U.S. 31 bypass near the 17 mile marker in Oronoko Township. The investigation revealed that a 39-year-old woman from the South Bend, Ind., area was northbound on the bypass in a 2004 Kia when her vehicle left the roadway on the left side, she lost control, then overcorrected , the vehicle then left the roadway on the right side, rolled over several times, struck a tree and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the accident, which remains under investigation by MSP.

Troopers from the State Police’s Niles Post were assisted

The Michigan State Police- Niles Post was assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department and the Berrien Springs Oronoko Townshipp Fire Department.