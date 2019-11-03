Breezy winds and rain chances to kick off the work week     

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have most cloudy skies for the day on Sunday. We may see a stray shower or two throughout the afternoon and evening hours, but much of our rain chances will wait until overnight to move through West Michigan. Temperatures only work into the lower 40s with breezy winds that will stay gusty over the next few days.

Rain chances start to arrive mostly overnight and into the first half of Monday. These showers will stay scattered mostly along and north of I-96 but everyone can still have the chance to see some shower activity. The rain showers will slowly diminish heading into Monday evening as the cloud cover also starts to break up.

Cold air remains in our full 7-day forecast as by the end of the work week we will be having overnight lows in the 20s and daytime highs in the 30s. These temperatures are a good 20 degrees colder than our average temperatures for this time of year which is the lower 50s. The climate prediction center even put us with below average temperatures continuing into the next 8-14 days.

We will start to see snow chances mixing in once again on Wednesday and Thursday before the true cold air settles in. Bundle up!