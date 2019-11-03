MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Cam Martinez racked up 293 yards and seven touchdowns in the first half against Marquette on Saturday afternoon as the Big Reds rolled to a 69-7 victory. Muskegon improves to 10-0 on the season and will face Cedar Springs in the district final.
Cam Martinez carries Muskegon over Marquette in the opening round
-
Cam Martinez carries Muskegon over Detroit King in state final rematch
-
Vote for Week 3 ‘Blitz Boss’
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Two-quarterback system adds excitement for Muskegon football
-
Muskegon rolls Warren De La Salle, 41-7 in season opener
-
-
Blitz Preview – Week 8
-
Blitz Preview – Week 10
-
Blitz Preview – Week 9
-
High school football playoff pairings announced
-
Week 2 Blitz Boss: Northview running back Ja’Kaurie Kirkland
-
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Deondray Thomas wins Blitz Boss for week 9