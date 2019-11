WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old driver crashed into a tree in Remus at approximately 1:10 a.m.

The man was traveling southbound on 35th Avenue near 8 Mile Road when his car left the road, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

He was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.