Driver identified in fatal Barry Co. crash

HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities believe speed was a factor in a crash that took the life of a 29-year-old man from Delton.

Benjamin Stenger was driving along Keller Rd. and Otis Lake Rd. in Hope Township around 7:30 Saturday night, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed Stenger died at the scene when he crashed an SUV into a tree.

Deputies believe speed was a factor but they don’t know if Stenger was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

Investigators hope to learn more once an autopsy is complete.