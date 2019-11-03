Grand Rapids native Donnie Tyndall takes over as Drive head coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Northview high school alum and former Tennessee head coach Donnie Tyndall is back in Grand Rapids this basketball season. Tyndall spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant with the Grand Rapids Drive and this season, he takes over as the team's head coach. On Sunday night, Tyndall joined us in the FOX 17 studio to talk about the upcoming season and much more.