GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Northview high school alum and former Tennessee head coach Donnie Tyndall is back in Grand Rapids this basketball season. Tyndall spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant with the Grand Rapids Drive and this season, he takes over as the team's head coach. On Sunday night, Tyndall joined us in the FOX 17 studio to talk about the upcoming season and much more.
Grand Rapids native Donnie Tyndall takes over as Drive head coach
-
Bond, spirit to lead Drive in 2019-2020
-
Ravenna off to impressive 5-1 start in Doug Samuels’ second season
-
Union gets three late goals to win district game
-
Sounds of the Game: Orchard View’s Fred Rademacher & North Muskegon’s Larry Witham
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
-
GVSU Lakers, past and present: Matt Mitchell & Todd Kolster
-
Rushing attack powers Ottawa Hills to win over GR Union
-
Caledonia’s Tom Burrill talks Scots & the gauntlet schedule of the OK Red
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Five first round picks providing plenty of excitement for the Griffins
-
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Overway expected to play major role in freshman season at Aquinas
-
Martinez runs all over EGR defense in Muskegon win