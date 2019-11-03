High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Grand Rapids native Donnie Tyndall takes over as Drive head coach

Posted 11:02 PM, November 3, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Northview high school alum and former Tennessee head coach Donnie Tyndall is back in Grand Rapids this basketball season. Tyndall spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant with the Grand Rapids Drive and this season, he takes over as the team's head coach. On Sunday night, Tyndall joined us in the FOX 17 studio to talk about the upcoming season and much more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.