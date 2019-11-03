Hope remains unbeaten in the MIAA with 31-24 win over Alma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope football team moved its winning streak to seven games after Saturday's 31-24 win over MIAA foe Alma College. Hudsonville alum and Dutch quarterback Mason Opple ran for three touchdowns on 23 carries while sophomore running back Kenyea Houston added another score on the ground to help the Dutch improve to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play.

Hope will play at Kalamazoo College on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. before rounding out the regular season at home against Adrian for senior day.