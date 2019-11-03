High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Hope remains unbeaten in the MIAA with 31-24 win over Alma

Posted 12:57 AM, November 3, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope football team moved its winning streak to seven games after Saturday's 31-24 win over MIAA foe Alma College. Hudsonville alum and Dutch quarterback Mason Opple ran for three touchdowns on 23 carries while sophomore running back Kenyea Houston added another score on the ground to help the Dutch improve to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play.

Hope will play at Kalamazoo College on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. before rounding out the regular season at home against Adrian for senior day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.