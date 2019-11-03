MARSHALL, Mich. -- Codey Shellenberger had no problem throwing on the Plainwell defense on Saturday afternoon as Marshall rolled over the Trojans, 43-6 in a battle of 5-4 teams. The Redhawks advance to play Paw Paw in next week's district final.
Marshall routs Plainwell to advance to the district final
