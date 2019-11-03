× Man shot, killed at crowded party on 28th St in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While responding to a call for a large party, officer heard the shots ring out that left one man dead.

Grand Rapids Police were initially responding to what they called an “after-hours” party at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

A crowd had gathered inside a business on the 1800 block of 28th St., but was sent running into the parking lot when the shots went off.

Officers went inside and found one male victim with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Witnesses are currently being questioned while forensics units and Major Crimes detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.