COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The South Christian boys soccer team fell short in the Division 3 state championship on Saturday afternoon. The Sailors would fall to Groose Ile in the shootout to drop the game, 2-1 the final.
South Christian falls short in the Division 3 boys soccer state final
-
Goorman leads West Michigan Christian to boys soccer state championship
-
Byron Center advances to first soccer regional final in program history
-
Byron Center and Unity Christian battle to a tie in boys soccer
-
Hough’s hat trick helps Hackett to regional win over Kalamazoo Christian
-
Blitz Preview – Week 9
-
-
Blitz Preview – Week 10
-
Mustapha’s goal sends Forest Hills Northern back to state final
-
Unity Christian boys soccer wins sixth straight district title
-
Forest Hills Northern tops Northview, gets within one win of a 7th straight district title
-
Freriks’ overtime winner sends Holland Christian to the regional final
-
-
Portage Northern sneaks past Portage Central in district semifinal
-
Western Michigan Christian blanks North Muskegon, advances to regional final
-
NorthPointe Christian wins Division 4 girls golf state title