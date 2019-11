Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Woodland Mall will get a new dose of fun and flavor when The Cheesecake Factory opens its doors on Tuesday.

This will be the restaurant's first West Michigan location, and will feature over 30 different kinds of cheesecakes.

Dishes are prepared from scratch, and there will be a bar full of craft cocktails.

The owners are anticipating a wait on opening day, so a DJ will be there to entertain customers.