The Cheesecake Factory opens Tuesday at Woodland Mall

Posted 9:23 AM, November 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22AM, November 5, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich —It's the moment people across West Michigan have been waiting for: The Cheesecake Factory opens its doors on Tuesday at Woodland Mall.

This will be the restaurant's first West Michigan location, and will feature over 30 different kinds of cheesecakes.

People were starting to line up as early as 6 p.m. Monday night to be the first to get inside the new restaurant.

There will be prizes for the first 200 people through the doors.

