Wadley has big day in Grand Valley’s rout of William Jewell

Posted 12:57 AM, November 3, 2019, by

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Grand Valley quarterback Cole Kotopka found junior wide receiver Brandon Wadley early and often on Saturday afternoon. The Lakers racked up 547 yards of total offense, including 244 yards passing from Kotopka, 212 of which was attributed to Wadley. In fact, his 212 receiving yards ranks seventh all-time in Grand Valley history for a single game. The Lakers would go on to win the game, 63-10 and improve to 8-1 on the season.

The Lakers will take on 9-0 Ferris State on the road next week.

