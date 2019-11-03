Woman accidentally shoots self with homemade gun in Montcalm Co.

High School Football Scoreboard
PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman had to be hospitalized after she accidentally shot herself with a homemade gun, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers from MSP’s Lakeview Post said it happened in the area of Stanton Rd. and Jones Rd. in Montcalm County early Sunday morning.

The unidentified 33-year-old victim was attempting to fire the gun when it discharged into her shoulder.

Emergency crews took her to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for severe injuries.

Authorities with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Moncalm EMS, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch also assisted MSP at the scene.

