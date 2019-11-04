1 hurt in officer-involved shooting in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Walter Street near Division Avenue in Wyoming.
Police said one person was injured in the shooting, but their condition wasn’t provided. No officers were injured in the shooting.
Information on what led up to the shooting wasn’t immediately available.
lml25
It’s getting to be impossible to be a cop in GR anymore.15-20 years ago,the only dangerous part of the city was Division/Hall.Now–no area is safe.Thank you mayors
Heartwell and Bliss.You cannot vote for Bliss for mayor–based on what she has caused to happen to the city the last 2 to 3 years.Yes,I know this story is Wyoming,but it’s all connected now.Thugs shoot in Kentwood and hide on the west side and vice versa.We need a non-liberal,but I’ll take “ANYONE BUT BLISS”.