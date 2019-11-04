Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

1 hurt in officer-involved shooting in Wyoming

Posted 12:39 PM, November 4, 2019, by

The scene of a shooting on Nov. 4, 2019 in Wyoming, Mich.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Walter Street near Division Avenue in Wyoming.

Police said one person was injured in the shooting, but their condition wasn’t provided. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Information on what led up to the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

1 Comment

  • lml25

    It’s getting to be impossible to be a cop in GR anymore.15-20 years ago,the only dangerous part of the city was Division/Hall.Now–no area is safe.Thank you mayors
    Heartwell and Bliss.You cannot vote for Bliss for mayor–based on what she has caused to happen to the city the last 2 to 3 years.Yes,I know this story is Wyoming,but it’s all connected now.Thugs shoot in Kentwood and hide on the west side and vice versa.We need a non-liberal,but I’ll take “ANYONE BUT BLISS”.

