Batter up at Bombers Hitting Club in Wyoming

Posted 12:18 PM, November 4, 2019

Wyoming, Mich. - Whether it's your first time up to bat or your 100th, Bombers Hitting Club is the perfect place to practice your swing this winter season.

Bombers Hitting Club is the newest batting cage addition in Wyoming.

The space is about 7,000 square-feet and has multiple spaces for people of all ages and skills levels to gear up and practice.

The facility caters to a variety of sports outside of baseball, including softball, pitching practice, wiffle ball, kickball and more.

An on-site trainer is also available for athletes if you would like to book a session.

For more information on Bombers Hitting Club, click here.

