Battle Creek Lakeview football continues to make history

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- For the first time since 2013, the Battle Creek Lakeview football team is 10-0. Just one year after finishing 2-7, second-year head coach Jerry Diorio has the Spartans rolling.

"It's very rewarding to me because I get to see them enjoy it," Diorio explained, "that's what we're in it for, we're not in it for money or anything else. We want to help our young men get better and do well in life and enjoy their experience, that's the gift that I get."

Last season, the Spartans' seven losses all came by 15 points or less and the returning players made sure this season ended differently.

"We all have the idea that when you work hard it pays off and it's really showing this year," senior wide receiver and defensive end Tayvon Hughes said. "I feel really proud for my boys and all of us that our hard work is paying off."

The Spartans have only allowed 101 points in the ten games this season as they hope to bring home the program's second district championship ever, the other coming in 2014.

"We've got a lot of leaders this year and our attitude has changed," senior quarterback Jack Goodman said, "we felt sorry for ourselves at times last year. This year, we took a step forward to say hey what can we do to get better and we've executed all year long."

Lakeview will host Livonia Churchill in a Division 2 district championship on Saturday at 1:00 pm.