Break-in at Wyoming jewelry store under investigation

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating after a break-in at a jewelry store.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Russell and Ballard Jewelers, 5751 Byron Center Ave SW, in Wyoming.

Police say the suspects had forced entry into the business and stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry before fleeing the store.

The suspects are described as two males with hoods pulled over their faces.

Police say they are working on obtaining video surveillance footage from the business for photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.